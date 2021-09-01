Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $204.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $208.56. The company has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.38 and a 200-day moving average of $177.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

