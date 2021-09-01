Intapp (INTA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INTA opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30. Intapp has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $40.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.49.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

