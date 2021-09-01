Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total value of C$4,300,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$597,065,062.11.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39.

On Monday, June 21st, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$1,680,000.00.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$142.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$110.70. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$53.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several brokerages have commented on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TFI International to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.91.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

