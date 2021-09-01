Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total value of C$4,300,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$597,065,062.11.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39.
- On Monday, June 21st, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$1,680,000.00.
Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$142.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$110.70. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$53.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Recommended Story: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.