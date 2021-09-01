Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TPX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,792. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $46.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

