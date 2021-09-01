Insider Selling: Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Sells 11,523 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 11,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $41,137.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,904,402 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,715.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $46,350.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.51. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

