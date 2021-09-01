Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 8,803 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walter S. Woltosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of Simulations Plus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00.

Shares of SLP opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $891.89 million, a PE ratio of 79.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,085,000 after buying an additional 917,610 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $19,901,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after purchasing an additional 142,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

