Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) COO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

QSR opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

