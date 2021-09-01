Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells 91,194 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $2,640,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poshmark alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $1,725,317.40.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 756,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,787. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

POSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $5,559,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $1,484,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $135,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.