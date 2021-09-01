Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells 733 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $144.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

