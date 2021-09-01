Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells 16,723 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $490,652.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Rowberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Gregory Rowberry sold 34,802 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $988,376.80.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gregory Rowberry sold 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $860,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $542,400.00.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $24,868,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $47,612,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

