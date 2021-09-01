Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells 8,334 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $317,692.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

COUR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.04. 1,736,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,382. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $62.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.82.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,032,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,723,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

