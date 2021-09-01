Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Sells 3,305 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 584,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 103,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

