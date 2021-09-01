Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Acquires 2,300 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.92 per share, with a total value of C$11,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,310,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,209,810.04.
George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.79 per share, with a total value of C$16,767.80.
- On Monday, August 23rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$24,512.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$24,550.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$21,926.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, George Frederick Fink bought 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.71 per share, with a total value of C$22,828.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink bought 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$10,980.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,641.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.77.
TSE BNE opened at C$4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.90 million and a PE ratio of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.50. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.06.
About Bonterra Energy
Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.
