IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.93. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

