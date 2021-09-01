IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 3.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

