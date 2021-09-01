IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock worth $1,256,195,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

