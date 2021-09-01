IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 4,240 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $691.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 136.91%.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

