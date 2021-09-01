IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $39,964,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $5,957,903.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,750 shares of company stock valued at $26,825,676 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

