IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 511 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 168,548 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,694,000 after purchasing an additional 634,487 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

