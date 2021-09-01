Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the July 29th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $76.08. 128,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,035. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.04. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

