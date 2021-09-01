Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2163 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Imperial Oil has raised its dividend payment by 36.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Imperial Oil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Imperial Oil worth $23,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.