Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $25.45

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $24.00. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 30 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, equities analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.