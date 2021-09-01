II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.04 million.

IIVI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,714. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,183,429 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.