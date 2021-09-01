IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.09

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.09 and last traded at $121.04, with a volume of 16976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $63,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

