Ignis (IGNIS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $476,046.00

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Ignis has a market cap of $20.46 million and $476,046.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00064870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00133078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00161063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.27 or 0.07272419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,970.01 or 0.99958546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.22 or 0.00828314 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

Ignis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.