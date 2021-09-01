IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.60

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$46.60 and last traded at C$46.43, with a volume of 88617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGM shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.28.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

