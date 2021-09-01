IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

IGM Biosciences stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,645. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $98,541.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $439,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,734 shares of company stock worth $364,633. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

