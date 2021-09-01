IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Kathy V. Turner Sells 276 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IDXX traded down $13.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $673.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,990. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $667.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $29,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

