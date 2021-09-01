IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $673.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $668.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

