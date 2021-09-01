Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Hits $11,203.30 on Top Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $76,016.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $11,203.30 or 0.23069405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00068693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00136193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00161293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,685.75 or 0.07589559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,440.58 or 0.99746994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00824672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.02 or 0.00998732 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

