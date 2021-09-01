Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Up 23.8% in August

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 341,100 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the July 29th total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HBP traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 136,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,934. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $167.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Huttig Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huttig Building Products by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Huttig Building Products by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Huttig Building Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,357 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Huttig Building Products by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huttig Building Products by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

