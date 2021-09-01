HUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $461.64 million and approximately $435.08 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00131305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00845261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00049545 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 461,731,873 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

