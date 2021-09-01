Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 38,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,832. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -669.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

