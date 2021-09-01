H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

TSE:HR.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 583,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.29. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.25 and a 52 week high of C$17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

