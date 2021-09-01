H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Insider Thomas A. Gerke Sells 15,000 Shares

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas A. Gerke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of H&R Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $512,200.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Thomas A. Gerke sold 560 shares of H&R Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $14,408.80.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,634. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

