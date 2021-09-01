HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,263 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in HP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. 189,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

