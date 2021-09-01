HOQU Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. HOQU has a market capitalization of $703,608.69 and approximately $1.80 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HOQU has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

