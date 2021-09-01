Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Boosted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Honeywell International by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $231.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

