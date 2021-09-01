Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the July 29th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

NYSE:HMC traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 664,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,583. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $97.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,248,000 after buying an additional 29,947,004 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,895,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,102,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.