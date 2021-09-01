Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the July 29th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HMLA stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,540. Homeland Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Homeland Resources Company Profile

Homeland Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition of mineral property in the State of New Mexico. It is also involved in drilling of crude oil and natural gas assets in Oklahoma. The company was founded on July 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

