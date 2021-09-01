Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the July 29th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HMLA stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,540. Homeland Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Homeland Resources Company Profile
