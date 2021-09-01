Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 203.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of Histogen stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Histogen has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,045.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Histogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 265.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 29.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

