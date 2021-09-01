Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.99. 11,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,886,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

