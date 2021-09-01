Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $326.93

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $326.93 and last traded at $324.50, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $322.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 53.61%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

