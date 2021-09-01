High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for about 1.5% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after buying an additional 1,873,040 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after purchasing an additional 110,904 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. 1,478,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.