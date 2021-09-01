High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $41,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.11. The stock had a trading volume of 286,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,650. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

