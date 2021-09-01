High Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,270 BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,270 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,133.50.

NYSE BHP traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.14. 3,745,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.94%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

