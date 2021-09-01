Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

