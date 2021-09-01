Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HXGBY opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.