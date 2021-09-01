Hermez Network (HEZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.95 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.68 or 0.00009845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $21.99 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

