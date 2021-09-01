Henderson Investment Limited Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:HDVTY)

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDVTY opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Henderson Investment has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Henderson Investment Company Profile

Henderson Investment Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in department store operations and management. The company was founded by Shau Kee Lee on September 12, 1972 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

