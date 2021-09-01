Henderson Investment Limited Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:HDVTY)

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS HDVTY opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Henderson Investment has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
Henderson Investment Company Profile
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.